Dehradun, Aug 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said a special conference of Himalayan states should be organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed the need for drafting a development model keeping in mind various aspects of these states.

Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Dhami said the Centre's think tank should frame a development model for the Himalayan states keeping in view their ecology, population density, temporary population and environmental sensitivity.

The chief minister demanded that a special conference for the Himalayan states should be organised under the leadership of the prime minister. The conference, he said, should be held in Uttarakhand.

Dhami requested that while formulating centrally-funded schemes, the specific geographical conditions of states should be kept in mind and instead of 'one for all', state-friendly plans should be prepared.

He referred to tourism and aromatic plant-based schemes, saying the hill state would get immense benefit from them.

Emphasizing on the need to start a comprehensive programme for the rejuvenation of water streams, Dhami said check dams and small reservoirs can be constructed under it. He said technical and financial support of the Centre would be required in the programme.

