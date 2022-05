New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi registered a record GST collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, officials said on Thursday.

This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Helicopter Crash: Training Chopper Crashes at Airport in Raipur, Two Pilots Killed; CM Baghel Expresses Grief.

The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said.

The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)