Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday appealed to the dalit community to not crowd Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on October 25 and Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on December 6 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athawale told reporters here that arrangements will be made for live-streaming of activities held at these places.

A large number of people pay visit to Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on the day of Vijayadashmi every year to mark the conversion of B R Ambedkar and lakhs of his supporters to Buddhism.

Every year on December 6, lakhs of dalits visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar where Ambedkar was cremated.

"People should avoid largescale crowding at Deekshbhoomi ground on October 25 as well as on December 6 here in Mumbai. People should not take any risk by crowding these places in view of the coronavirus risk," he said.

Athawale also said that the proposed memorial of Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Mumbai will be completed in the next 36 months.

