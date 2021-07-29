New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Republican Party of India (RPI) leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday demanded that a law should be formed to suspend the MPs for 2 years who are involved in disrupting the Parliament proceedings.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "Opposition should not disrupt or create ruckus in the session. They are in Opposition and they have the right to oppose but in a proper way. They should not waste the time of the House and the country like this. I believe there should be a law where if one disrupts the proceedings of the House, he should be suspended for two years from the Parliament as a punishment."

"The MP should be observed for three days and if the Parliamentarian continues to behave in an unruly manner or show its unlawful behaviour, the Parliamentarian should be punished on the fourth day. This way the House will be able to function smoothly, and a good debate and discussion can happen", he added.

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Pure Desh me Khela Hobe' remark, he said, "True khela happened in Bengal, but in 2024, there will be no khela in the country. There will be no khela, only Modi mela will be there in 2024." (ANI)

