Chennai, May 29 (PTI) A 59 year-old city-based athletics coach was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexual harassment, police said.

P Nagarajan was arrested based on the complaint of a 19 year-old woman whom he used to train, a city police release said.

The woman had alleged that he sexually harassed her during training and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone, the release said.

She subsequently filed a police complaint.

A team of personnel from the Flower Bazaar All Women Police Station arrested Nagarajan today and he will be produced before a court, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)