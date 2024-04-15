New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Expressing concern over the incident in East Delhi, where a woman lost her life in a scuffle over alleged shortfall in water supply, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to immediately suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board within 24 hours, as the 'criminal negligence' happend on his watch.

Atishi also requested L-G Saxena to look into water supply concerns in the national capital.

In a letter dated April 14, Atishi wrote, "A shocking incident has happened in the Farsh Bazar/ Bhikam Singh Colony area of East Delhi where shortage of water supply led to violence, and has culminated in the death of a woman. For more than a year, CM had given clear directions and a road map for improving water supply in Delhi. For the last 6 months, the undersigned gave repeated directions (enclosed) to the CEO of Delhi Jal Board and the Chief Secretary to ensure augmentation of water supply, so that there is no shortage of water when the onset of summer happens."

She said despite repeated directions, no action has been taken to prevent the 'water crisis' in the city.

The minister claimed that over the last few weeks, many reminders were issued to the CEO of DJB and the chief secretary to ensure that water supply in the city be augmented through the installation of tube wells and water tankers.

"Grievances regarding water shortage have regularly been sent to Chief Secretary on WhatsApp. As recently as April 3, 2024, directions for ensuring adequate water supply in the summers were given to Chief Secretary and I asked for an action-taken-report on the steps being taken by DJB. However, on April 4, 2024, the CEO of DJB had the audacity to send me a note (enclosed) stating that I would not be given any information regarding the water supply situation in Delhi because the Model Code of Conduct is in force," the minister wrote to the L-G.

She stated that it was 'callous inaction' of the officers of Delhi Jal Board that led to the woman losing her life in the scuffle over 'water shortage'.

"This inaction is tantamount to criminal negligence and cannot be ignored; immediate and exemplary action must be taken against the highest level of officers of DJB," she added.

She alleged further that not only has there been inaction by fficers of the Delhi Jal Board, there has also been a "concerted conspiracy to stop the funds of the Delhi Jal Board in the FY 2023-24".

"Non-release of funds by the Finance Department has brought DJB to a standstill for the last 8-10 months," she added.

She added that it was incumbent on the L-G to take immediate action against the officers responsible for the water shortage that led to the loss of life in East Delhi.

Earlier, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody by Delhi police after she allegedly stabbed a woman during a scuffle over a water suupply-related dispute in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar in the national capital. (ANI)

