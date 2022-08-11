Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Haryana Police on Thursday said it has set up 22 investigation cells in all districts to effectively deal with increasing cases of ATM fraud.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the state crime branch has handed over 132 untraced cases from different districts to the ATM Fraud Investigation Cells (AFICs).

The AFICs have been established under the Crime Branch of the state police and started functioning last month, he said.

“In the present era, fraudsters cheat people, replace their ATM cards with another, and withdraw money instantly from that account," he said.

Though constant efforts are being made by police to deal with such crimes in a coordinated and effective manner, many times untraced reports are given by the district police in such cases, and the accused escape, said the spokesperson.

Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, O P Singh has given stern instructions to crack such cases and work on untraced cases again, said the spokesperson. PTI CHS VSD

