New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A central government agency which markets and promotes tribal products will set up 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' corner, an exclusive space to promote GI-tagged tribal art and craft products, in 100 Indian missions and embassies.

Among the missions and embassies contacted, 42, including from Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, and Canada, have reverted. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) is in the process of dispatching the first set of tribal products for the corner, the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' corner will be an "exclusive space to promote GI-tagged tribal art and craft products besides natural and organic products", it said.

Recently, as a part of celebrations for International Yoga Day, the Consulate General of India in New York organised a day-long event to showcase yoga, holistic health, ayurveda and wellness at New York's Times Square.

As the national nodal agency, TRIFED has been working extensively to help market and promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing since centuries.

