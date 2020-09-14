Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced an action plan to boost fishing and said Rs 163.1 crore had been proposed for the state in the current financial year under the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat plan.

The state will provide Rs 48.58 crore out of this, the CM said.

Sawant's announcement comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which aims to bring about a 'Blue Revolution' through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, "State plan action includes 24 beneficiary oriented schemes of which nine schemes are towards development of inland fisheries and aquaculture including technology infusion, such as construction of brackish water ponds, construction of Biofloc ponds, Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) Open sea cages, Reservoir cages etc, 15 schemes under Post Harvest Management, marketing and its infrastructure and development of Deep sea fishing."

"Under non-beneficiary components, three schemes have been proposed which include engaging of 20 Sagar Mitra for multipurpose support services and construction of state of art Wholesale Fish Market," he further tweeted.

Out of the outlay of Rs 163.1 crore, the Centre's share is 82.87 crore, the state will give Rs 48.58 crore while Rs 3.62 crore will be beneficiary share.

