Vadodra (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday, seized 143 kg of drugs worth Rs 478 crores in Vadodra, as a part of tight expenditure vigil in Gujarat Assembly Elections, Election Commission of India (ECI) informed in a statement.

"The meticulous planning, exhaustive reviews and expenditure monitoring through a host of enforcement agencies by the Election Commission of India has produced stellar results leading to record seizures in the ongoing Assembly elections in the State of Gujarat," the statement read.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Shot at by Son in Pragayraj, Accused Arrested.

A team led by the ATS Gujarat officers busted a heavy consignment of drugs, during an operation in Vadodara (Rural) and Vadodara City.

Two mephedrone drug manufacturing units were identified by the team, after which they seized about 143kg of mephedrone (synthetic drug) which was worth about Rs 478 crores.

Also Read | Bihar Municipal Elections 2022: State Election Commission Announces Schedule for Civic Polls, Check Polling and Result Dates Here.

The team also detained five persons from Nadiad and Vadodara. A criminal case was also registered at the ATS Police Station, Ahmedabad under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, 1985.

ECI further informed that the operation is in progress and the complete details will be made available once the operation is completed.

As compared to the 2017 Assembly elections, there has been a 28 times increase in seizures in Gujarat, ECI further said.

The ECI also urged the citizens to extensively use vigil to curb the menace of money power in elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)