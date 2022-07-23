Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 23 (PTI) Kerala Police chief Anil Kant on Saturday transferred the probe into the attack on AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M), to the Crime Branch wing over three weeks after the incident.

On June 30, an unidentified person hurled an explosive substance towards the office compound of the AKG Centre.

"Since the whereabouts of the accused who committed the crime or clues to identify or locate the accused could not be arrived till date by the special team of local police constituted by the IG and CP, Thiruvananthapuram city, the investigation of case... is transferred to Crime Branch forthwith for a speedy and effective investigation," an order issued by the DGP said.

The order said the Crime Branch ADGP will get the case re-registered at the Crime Branch police station and directed to form a team.

The state police chief has directed the police to hand over the CD file and connected documents to the Crime Branch.

The Marxist party had alleged that the Congress was behind the incident, which the latter denied.

A case was registered with the Cantonment police station on July 1 in this regard under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) and Section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property).

Police had said the explosive substance was hurled at the AKG Centre, situated in the heart of the capital city, by a motorbike-borne man at around 11.30 pm on June 30.

