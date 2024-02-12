Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Journalists from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra held a protest here on Monday against the attack on veteran scribe Nikhil Wagle and two of his colleagues last week.

Wagle was on his way to address 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by the Rashtra Seva Dal when the car in which he was travelling along with activists Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Chowdhary was attacked allegedly by BJP workers in Pune.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad was present at the protest held by journalists here.

The attack was the fallout of allegedly objectionable comments made by Wagle on BJP patriarch LK Advani getting the Bharat Ratna.

