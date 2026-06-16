India News | Attacker May Have Been Among CID Witnesses Brought at Mamata's Residence: TMC's Kunal Ghosh on Egg Throwing Incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a series of alleged attacks on its leaders in West Bengal, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday questioned security arrangements after an egg was hurled at him while he was addressing the media outside former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said the act of throwing an egg was not the primary concern, but rather how such an attack could take place outside a residence protected under Z-category security.

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"Yesterday, when I was leaving Mamata Didi's house, I was just holding a press meet. My eyes were on the camera when a man took advantage of the opportunity, came forward, and threw an egg. Throwing an egg is not the problem; the problem is that he is carrying out an attack right in front of Mamata Banerjee's house, which is under Z-category security. And we need to see who is carrying out this attack," he said.

Ghosh further alleged that the person involved in the incident was among the independent witnesses brought by the CID during a raid conducted at Mamata Banerjee's residence earlier this week.

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"Four days ago, when the CID raided Mamata Ji's house, our information suggests that the person who attacked me was actually one of the independent witnesses brought in for that raid. So did he come to do a recce? Who brought him? The CID brought him," Ghosh claimed.

Commenting on the all-party meeting convened in the state, Ghosh alleged a lack of transparency in the process and accused the Assembly Speaker of favouring a compliant opposition.

"We have no information on the all-party meeting. I think Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay doesn't have it either. This is Speaker's magic that what was supposed to happen didn't happen and there was pick and choose instead. A shadow person was given the Chair of Opposition Leader. Speaker wants such an Opposition Leader who doesn't do anything about the attacks on TMC leaders. Speaker wanted a 'Yes Sir' Opposition Leader," he alleged.

Meanwhile, suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta condemned the incident, describing the attack on Ghosh as a serious matter.

"This is a serious matter, and he has lodged a complaint. I strongly condemn the incident. The individual, Kunal Ghosh, is not the main issue here. Even a leader like Mamata Banerjee enjoys Z-plus category security protection. Here, a sitting Trinamool Congress leader who attends party meetings is attacked while giving a soundbite to the media outside a residence. This is not merely a physical attack; it is a psychological one as well," Dutta said.

He further added, "I believe that Suvendu Adhikari and the Bengal BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, do not condone this." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)