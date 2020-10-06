Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) In a stern warning to terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said any attack on flag-bearers of democracy would not be tolerated.

Sinha made the remarks as he visited the family of Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Bhupinder Singh, who was killed by terrorists at his village in Budgam district of central Kashmir last month, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor expressed grief and solidarity with the family members of the deceased, the spokesperson said.

“Such attacks on flag-bearers of democracy in Kashmir would not be tolerated and the perpetrators would be dealt with by appropriate agencies,” Sinha said.

He assured the family all support of the administration and reaffirmed the government's resolve to bring normalcy to life in Jammu and Kashmir.

