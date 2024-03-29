Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have launched a probe after an unidentified individual attempted to impersonate a senior staffer of the Central Industrial Security Force, officials said on Friday.

It was alleged that a person used a photograph of the CISF Director General as WhatsApp display image, sent a message to the CISF control room on Thursday posing as the top official and made casual inquiries.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Profound Sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Says 'It Teaches People Compassion and Forgiveness'.

CISF guards the country's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports and power plants.

After being alerted about the impersonation attempt, the Kharghar police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 10 Killed As Cab Plunges Into Deep Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)