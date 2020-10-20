Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has filed a case on the basis of a woman's complaint in which she accused a relative of attempting to kidnap her. The police lodged the case on the basis of CCTV recording of the incident.

According to the footage, the incident took place on October 18.

Also Read | Thief Boards Train to Flee After Stealing Expensive Jewellery, Bengaluru Police Take Flight and Reach Howrah Railway Station to 'Welcome' Him.

Investigation Officer (IO) Bhagwan Singh said: "The woman filed a complaint and on that basis, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway."

"The woman has differences with her husband and she has registered a case in the past regarding that, however in this incident, she has accused her relative," he said.

Also Read | Item Remark Row: Kamal Nath Writes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Says 'Didn't Say Anything Disgraceful, BJP Is Misinterpreting'.

Narrating her ordeal, the survivor said, "I regularly walk to the hospital but on that day I went a bit late around 10 am. A car followed me and they (accused) pulled me and pushed me down and then forced me into the car. By this time a crowd had gathered and after some time they threatened to call the police. I managed to somehow struggle out of the vehicle," she said.

"I have differences with my husband, he used to beat me. Now for the past five to six years, I am not living with him. The husband of my sister-in-law was in the car which attempted to kidnap me. I have registered a case in the police." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)