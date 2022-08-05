New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for linking the party's protests to the Ram temple foundation day, saying it was a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to its democratic demonstrations against price rise.

The Opposition party also dismissed as "bogus" Shah's remarks and said its stir against price rise has clearly hit home.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament this evening, Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

In a sharp retort, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the home minister made a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to the party's protests against price rise, unemployment and GST.

"It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Ramesh said.

Shah had said the construction of the temple is now in full swing and that the Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction. He said the issues of Enforcement Directorate action against its leaders and price rise were only excuses.

