India News | Attempted Infiltration Foiled by BSF at Border, Says Bengal BJP MLA Dadhiram Ray

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dadhiram Ray on Saturday visited the India-Bangladesh border at Changrabandha and Mekhliganj, where Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly intercepted two separate attempts by alleged Bangladeshi nationals to illegally enter India.

The Bangladeshi nationals have made two separate attempts to enter India illegally on Friday.

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Speaking to ANI, Ray said that attempts were made to infiltrate ten Bangladeshi nationals into India near the Mahanadi Border Outpost (BOP) in the Mekhliganj area. "In our Mekhliganj area, near the Mahanadi BOP, attempts were made to infiltrate ten Bangladeshi individuals into the Indian territory," he said.

He added that both the Border Security Force and local police are maintaining strict surveillance along the border. "No infiltrator will be able to get in. Our Border Security Force and the police are maintaining strict surveillance. The border is secure today... They are Bangladeshi nationals. If Bangladesh refuses to take them back, what is India supposed to do?" he added.

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On May 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that infiltrators should return to their countries on their own, adding that those who voluntarily go back will not face any legal action in India.

Shah also praised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the handover of 600 hectares of land to the BSF within seven days. He said the government had promised during the elections to speed up fencing work along the Bangladesh border and is now moving ahead with it.

Addressing the public in Gujarat's Gandhinagar earlier, Shah said, "We have said during the elections that we will start the fencing work along the Bangladesh border once we come to power. Now, I would like to congratulate West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari for handing over 600 hectares of land of the BSF within seven days."

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the police authorities would hand over "infiltrators" to the Border Security Force for deportation.

While announcing a slew of decisions, Adhikari said, "The police will hand over infiltrators to the BSF, and the BSF will deport them. Also, no liquor shops will be allowed within one kilometre of schools and colleges, and no licences will be issued for such areas." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)