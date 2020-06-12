India News | Attorney General KK Venugopal Set to Get Fresh One-year Tenure

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) KK Venugopal is set to get a fresh one-year tenure as the Attorney General of India, sources in the government said on Friday.

His current three-year tenure is coming to an end on June 30.

The officials said the government had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a new tenure. In his reply, the top law officer said that due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have just a one-year fresh stint, they said.

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the AG on June 30, 2017.

