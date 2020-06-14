Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Aurangabad COVID-19 Count Now 2,756; Death Toll 150

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Aurangabad COVID-19 Count Now 2,756; Death Toll 150

Aurangabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reported 130 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 2,756, an official said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 150 after seven persons succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

As many as 1,502 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district on Sunday after their recovery, he said.

Of the 130 new patients, 44 are female.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

According to the official, out of the total 150 deaths, 111 were reported from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) alone, 38 from private hospitals and one from the civil hospital here.

Total 1,104 patients are undergoing treatment in the district at present, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement