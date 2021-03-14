Aurangabad, Mar 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad increased by 1,023 on Sunday to reach 57,701, prompting the divisional authorities to direct hospitals in the region to increase the number of beds to tackle the surge.

Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar said private and state-civic run hospitals will have to increase beds for COVID-19 treatment in the next three days or face action.

In a release, Kendrekar said 3,520 beds were earmarked for the outbreak in October last year, out of which only 1,546 were being used to treat COVID-19 patients at present.

He said the beds which are currently being occupied by patients with other ailments must be emptied and reverted for COVID-19 care.

The divisional commissioner asked Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here to increase its bed capacity by 508, the release said.

Apart from 1,023 cases, Sunday also saw five deaths, which took the toll in the district to 1,339.

The recovery count rose by 364 to touch 51,381, leaving the district with 4,981 active cases, officials said.

