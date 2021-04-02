Aurangabad, Apr 2 (PTI) A sub-registrar and one more person were booked in Aurangabad by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said on Friday.

Audumbar Late, working as sub registrar in Gangapur here, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a man who wanted his land in Ghenegaon assessed and some transactions formalised, he said.

"The bribe amount was brought down to Rs 70,000 later. We have booked Late and one more person, identified as Kamble, but no arrest has been made," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)