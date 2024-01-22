Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): As the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was conducted in Ayodhya amid celebratory chants and drumbeats, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, called it a 'very auspicious moment' that crores of people had been waiting for.

Prime Minister Narendra performed the rituals surrounding the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the deity at his avowed birthplace, Ayodhya.

The main rituals were performed under the close supervision of a select complement of top priests from across the country.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the former Karnataka CM said, "Today is a very auspicious day. This is a moment that crores of people, across generations, had been waiting patiently for. What made it all the more special was that the temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi himself."

The idol of Ram was unveiled for devotees after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony that involved hour-long rituals led by PM Modi.

He walked inside the temple premises, flaunting a red folded dupatta with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) woven into it.

RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand shrine during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony unfolded.

Addressing the dignitaries in attendance at the 'Pran Pratishtha' event, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives. (ANI)

