New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare on Thursday assured his Indian counterpart of speedy resolution of visa issues for students enrolled in universities and educational institutions in Australia, according to MoE officials.

"Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today held a discussion with Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare. He assured speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students," the Ministry of Education said.

"Pradhan also spoke about deeper collaborations in skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skill, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce creating a positive synergy for both countries," he said.

The Union Education minister briefed Clare on the new National Education Policy 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalisation in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City in Gujarat.

