New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Australia on Friday said counter-terrorism was a "really rich potential agenda for Quad" as the threat posed by terrorism was seen manifest itself in different forms.

"Counter-terrorism co-operation is a really rich potential agenda for Quad, because, it is something that we really do agree on at a fundamental level. That is a really important agenda for the Quad going forward," Tim Watts, Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs said at an event organised by the Observer Research Foundation here.

Watts is in Delhi to attend the 3rd 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, popularly known as the Quad, was launched by Australia, India, Japan, and the US in 2007 and reinvigorated in 2017 against the backdrop of a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The collective of the Quad is more than the sum of its parts. We are dealing with the strategic challenges we are facing, the challenges to stability in our region. We are better off working together," Watts said.

He was responding to a question on the findings of a survey by ORF that showed India's urban youth being less enthusiastic about the Quad group, but favoured individual member nations as the country's leading partners in the future.

Watts said the Quad grouping needed to start delivering on practical areas of cooperation that deal with public health initiatives, coordination on disaster response and resilience, climate change initiatives to gain wider public acceptance.

