New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The University of Wollongong (UOW) inaugurated its India campus in GIFT City, Gujarat on Friday. This is the second foreign university to open its campus in GIFT City after Deakin University.

According to officials, UOW India has commenced offering Master of Financial Technology, Master of Financial Technology (Extension), and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology, with classes starting this week.

The university also announced Cerin Elsa Joji as the inaugural recipient of the Women Leaders in FinTech Scholarship, aimed to boost female participation in the tech sector.

In alignment with its mission to deepen collaboration with Indian organisations, UOW India announced a strategic partnership with Odoo at the inauguration.

Odoo, a renowned open-source business software suite, provides tools for CRM, eCommerce, accounting, and more, ensuring students gain practical, industry-relevant skills.

"Launching UOW's campus in GIFT City marks an exciting new chapter for our university and I am incredibly proud to see us become a part of India's remarkable educational legacy," said Michael Still, the Chancellor of the University of Wollongong.

"For centuries, India has been a beacon of knowledge and innovation, and it is inspiring to join in that tradition. This campus isn't just about expanding our global reach; it is about building lasting connections and creating meaningful opportunities for students and communities," he added.

IBM Innovation Center for Education is UOW India's inaugural, global industry partner that is contributing to cutting-edge curriculum and highly valued industry engagement in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and analytics, cybersecurity, gaming, contextual mobility, and blockchain technology.

Marisa Mastroianni, the Managing Director and Group CEO at UOW Global Enterprises, said, "India's rapid economic and technological advancements have attracted global attention. Students shouldn't have to travel across continents to access Australia's world-class education."

"With UOW India, we are bringing global learning to their doorstep in GIFT City, India's first operational smart city," she said.

"Students at our GIFT City campus will experience the same high standards as our Australian and global campuses, including those in Dubai, Malaysia and Hong Kong. To enhance this experience, our first cohort will receive a fully funded trip to our Dubai campus, immersing them in our global network and international collaborations.

"UOW India students will join more than 7,000 students offshore, and upon graduation join an alumni community of more than 190,000 strong from 199 countries," Mastroianni added.

