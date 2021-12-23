Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A section of auto drivers went on a strike on Thursday in front of the collectorate office here against the route map system proposed by the administration.

The strikers comprised 128 auto owners and drivers represented by Auto Rickshaw Chalak Sangh and Auto Chalak Trade Union.

Virendra Singh Sirohi, the union general secretary, said the strike was being waged against the traffic police' decision of deciding route maps for plying of auto rickshaws.

He said the system was not acceptable as it will create problems for them.

Sirohi said auto drivers are already facing a financial crisis due to the coronavirus as the passengers don't want to sit on a sharing basis.

“The administration is now trying to impose route map rules on the auto drivers. It is not acceptable. If police compel them to adhere to the route map, union will continue its strike and will also impede the movement of E- rickshaws,” he said.

Superintendent of Traffic police Ramanand Kushwah told PTI a total of 15,575 autos are registered in Ghaziabad and are plying on the roads.

According to the initiative, a route map will be allotted to them after checking their fitness, documents and permits, he said.

After allotment, autos of Loni, Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad and Vijaynagar and other areas will be permitted to ferry passengers in their respective areas, he said.

According to the official, the action has been initiated to check traffic congestion on roads.

Most auto drivers and owners are happy with the decision and are willing to comply with the rules, Kushwah added.

