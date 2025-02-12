Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) An Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) which will help the authorities check various weather-related parameters in Kolkata airport in a better way was inaugurated on Wednesday, an official said.

It will be helpful for the airport operator, AAI in Kolkata, to assess the meteorological situation and take a call on aircraft operations.

The system was installed and integrated by Meteorological Watch Office (MWO) and the India Meteorological Department.

The AWOS sensors will collect all met parameters like temperature, wind speed and shear, relative humidity, runway visibility range and cloud height from six observing stations installed at six Met parks along the runway at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the official said.

These will feed real-time data into the system that will process the data centrally to make it available in a composite format.

“Earlier there were different sensors for different parameters such as temperature, pressure, runway visual range (RVR) and others. Now all the parameters readings will be seen together on the monitor. The products can also be customised as well,” the director of the MWO in Kolkata airport, Dr Ganesh Kumar Das, said.

The services will be smoother with the new system, while the old systems will be on standby. The new system is now installed at Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Patna, Benaras and Jaipur airports. All major airports will have the system gradually, he said.

The facility at Kolkata airport was inaugurated by AAI's Regional Executive Director (East) Nivedita Dubey along with the Director of NSCBI airport, Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, according to a statement.

The head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, Dr Somenath Dutta, the head of Central Aviation Meteorological Division (CAMD), New Delhi, Gajendra Kumar and senior officers of AAI Kolkata were also present on the occasion.

