New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A 51-year-old autorickshaw driver on Friday drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater after his vehicle accidently fell into it in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Sharma, a resident of Nandanagri, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Ministers Accident in Naguar: Narrow Escape For Lal Chand Kataria and Murari Meena After Mishap Involving Three Cars.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call was received around 3.30 pm about a man drowning in a ditch near the service road alongside Wazirabad Road.

The officer said the ditch, which was dug up near an under-construction flyover, was filled with rainwater. Preliminary enquiry suggests the man did not realise the depth of the ditch, and tried to drive over it and drowned accidentally, Tirkey said.

Also Read | PM Modi-Putin Phone Call: Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi Agree To Further Boost Strategic Ties Between Russia and India.

His autorickshaw was found stuck in the ditch and his body was found stuck to the front wheel of the vehicle, the DCP added.

Police said there were no injury marks on the body. They added that the body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination even as further investigation was in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)