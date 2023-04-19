Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning for 5 districts during the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours," the official statement said.

Also Read | TCS Best Place To Work in India, Esports and Gaming Platforms Make It to Top List, Says LinkedIn Report.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," JKDMA said.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

Also Read | Mumbai Police 'All Out Operation' Leads to Many Crimes Detected, Offenders Caught.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.

Baramulla police stated that three teams, comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)