India News | Average Fare on Shramik Trains Rs 600, Says Railways; Generated Rs 360 Cr in Revenue

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:24 PM IST
India News | Average Fare on Shramik Trains Rs 600, Says Railways; Generated Rs 360 Cr in Revenue

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Indian Railways on Monday said the average fare per person on Shramik Special trains was Rs 600 and indicated that by carrying 60 lakh migrant workers home since May 1, it has generated a revenue of around Rs 360 crore.

The transporter has run 4,450 Shramik trains so far, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said.

Also Read | India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901.

"The average fare of Shramik Special trains is Rs 600 per passenger. One has to keep in mind that these are normal fares and not fares for special trains which are higher. We carried 60 lakh passengers, so the revenue can be calculated. We however, managed to recover only 15 per cent of cost of operations," said Yadav.

Officials said the cost of operating a migrant special was between Rs 75-80 lakh.

Also Read | Delhi Businessman Plots Own Murder So Family Can Get Insurance Money.

Yadav also reiterated that the cost of operating these trains is being shared by the Centre and the states in a 85-15 per cent formula respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

