Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The average number of buses declined gradually from 2015-16 to 2019-20 while those over eight years old increased during this period, according to a performance audit report of the Haryana Transport Department's functioning.

The CAG report for the year ended March 31, 2020, was tabled in the Haryana Assembly here on Monday.

According to the report, between 2008 and 2014, Rs 32.02 crore was received for purchasing buses under the JNNURM scheme, buying CNG buses, e-ticketing machines and other specific purposes.

Out of this, Rs 21.97 crore was used between May 2019 and June 2020 "by diverting the funds for the purposes other than for which the grant was made".

The number of buses more than eight years old increased from 82 to 582 between 2015-16 to 2019-20.

"As a consequence of increased overage fleet, the number of breakdowns has increased from 4,118 to 4,841 during the period despite a decrease in the average number of buses from 4,210 in 2015-16 to 3,718 in 2019-20," according to the report.

It further said that profit from the operation of Volvo bus service increased from Rs 2.27 crore to Rs 3.64 crore during 2015-18, but declined to Rs 1.42 crore in 2018-19 and turned to a loss of Rs 0.84 crore in 2019-20.

"Operation of these buses decreased from 493 km per bus per day to 382 km per day which affected the delivery of service to the people as well as operational and financial performance," stated the report.

