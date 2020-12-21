New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended at Delhi airport on Monday for allegedly carrying Saudi Riyals worth Rs 19 lakh illegally, a senior official said.

Tarique Aazam was intercepted during security checks at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A total of one lakh Saudi Riyals worth Rs 19.61 lakh was recovered from his bag, the official said.

"The passenger could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency and he was handed over to customs authorities for a full investigation," a senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said.

CISF personnel also apprehended a Sharjah-bound passenger with foreign currency worth Rs 32 lakh at Hyderabad airport.

The man, Zarar Khan (29), was carrying an assortment of different foreign currencies in his bag when he was intercepted by the security personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)