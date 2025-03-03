Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh launched a strong protest in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday raising the issue of statehood and Article 370.

Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh could be seen holding placards in his hand during the speech of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Before the beginning of the session, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh said,"We will raise issues related to our political aspirations and development. We will talk not only about the restoration of statehood (in J&K) but also Article 370. Omar Sahib's intentions are not clear about the restoration of statehood (in J&K) but also Article 370. If their intentions were clear, they would have held a meeting with us, not those who oppose it."

Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha in his opening speech said that his government is steadfast in its commitment to the Union Territory's statehood and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process.

Addressing the inaugural session of the J-K Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, LG Sinha said that the budget represents a new era of participatory governance ensuring that the need and aspirations of the common people remain at the heart of policy making.

"One of the foremost aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people is the restoration of the full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of J-K. My government recognizes the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress," he said.

"We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of brotherhood. My government is committed to preserving the unity and diversity that define Jammu and Kashmir. It is formally committed to maintaining peace and harmony, ensuring that the aspirations of our people are protected," he added. (ANI)

