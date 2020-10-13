Ayodhya, Oct 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old inmate of a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya died after being allegedly beaten up by the staff there.

The victim was lodged in the juvenile home in a criminal case.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

Members of his family approached the district magistrate, alleging that he was thrashed by the staff on Sunday.

They alleged that the juvenile home staff did not informed them after he was injured and admitted him to a hospital.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said a magisterial probe has been ordered and a case lodged under Section 304 of the IPC against a Class IV employee, P K Prajapati, who has been suspended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)