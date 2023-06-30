New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Friday said the development of Ayodhya airport is expected to be completed by September.

The airport is being developed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore and will be suitable for operation of A-321/B-737 type of aircraft, according to a release.

The new interim terminal building will be able to handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

"Passengers' facilities include 8 check-in-counters, 3 conveyor belts (1 in departure and 2 in arrival hall), car parking for 75 cars...," the release said.

