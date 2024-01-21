Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): With Ayodhya gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government deployed surveillance drones in the city. The state government has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVDs) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh government implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) was integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Notably, Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

To bolster emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed.

SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, emphasising safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators while strictly prohibiting any form of intoxication.

Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security by the Railway Protection Force from January 27 to February 15. Furthermore, fire brigade provisions have been made in all tent cities, ensuring swift responses to any unforeseen incidents. Police patrols will cover the entire city, with stringent verification procedures for external individuals.

The implementation of an anti-drone system, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats.

The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22, with appropriate road and train arrangements in place. Additionally, a primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, accompanied by rigorous cleanliness measures.

Meanwhile, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.

The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

