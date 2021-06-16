Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) Congress workers will stage demonstration in all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, demanding a Supreme Court supervised investigation into allegations of corruption in a land deal of the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya.

The party workers will also hand over to the district magistrates a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding a probe under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) media coordinator Lalan Kumar said.

The opposition party has alleged a "scam" in the purchase of land by the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust has refuted the allegation.

In a statement, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu said if there was no involvement of BJP leaders in the scam, why the entire party was trying to defend the misdeed.

"Why is it running away from the investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court," Lallu added.

