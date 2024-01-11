Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, an action plan has been prepared to transform Ayodhya into the cleanest city through effective waste management, maintaining health hygiene and conducting regular cleaning.

In this regard, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will be supported by agencies, non-profit groups (NGOs), self-help organizations (SHGs), and proprietorship firms to enhance waste management, capacity building, health hygiene, awareness, and cleanliness processes.

Through these efforts, areas generating waste will be identified, and waste management practices will be improved.

Meanwhile, with the deployment of 800 Safai Mitras, a campaign has been launched to make all wards of Ayodhya free from dirt before the inauguration of the Pran Pratishtha program on January 22, 2024, as directed by CM Yogi.

The waste management process will be implemented by identifying bulk waste generation spots

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Uttar Pradesh government is not only developing Ayodhya as the cultural capital of the country but is also gearing up to make it the cleanest city with all its ward to be rid of filth and dirt within a year.

The Municipal Corporation is also focusing on completing the processes of sensitizing the entire waste generation communities/stakeholders about their ethical, social, and constitutional roles and responsibilities towards safe sanitation and waste management practices. As part of this, a 100 per cent collection of segregated waste (wet, dry, sanitary, household, and biohazard) will be done according to the appropriate categories.

Through door-to-door waste collection systematically, all households will be made waste-free in all wards through well-coordinated efforts at waste generation points. Efforts will be made to actively involve the public in all mission campaigns initiated by the local body.

The focus is on achieving the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0 criteria of the 5-star city category within the next year.

In this process, the goal is set to fulfil all waste management standards up to 30 per cent in the next month and 100 per cent within 5 to 12 months in various categories

While the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is putting maximum emphasis on cleanliness to bring back the splendour of the Treta Yuga, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is focusing primarily on beautifying the city.

As part of this initiative, ADA has initiated the installation process of 6-foot tall and 6-foot wide 3D and basic 4D illuminated laser-cut metal sculptures at various locations in the city through the agency.

It is noteworthy that the installation of these artefacts will develop the streets of Ayodhya as an open gallery. This will contribute to the development of Ayodhya as a model city, aiming to preserve its heritage while embracing the dynamism of modern life.

These sculptures will appear as solid statues during the day, but the emitted light during the night will create a unique experience for observers. Additionally, the process of decorating major attractions in the city with flowers has already begun.

It is worth mentioning that as part of the program scheduled for January 22, the entire Ayodhya will be adorned with flowers, creating an ambience that will remind people of the grandeur of the Treta Yuga. (ANI)

