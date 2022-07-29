Ayodhya (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Authorities have advised people to discontinue their morning and evening walks after a leopard was sighted in the Faizabad cantonment area, officials said on Thursday.

The cantonment board has issued a warning to people to remain alert.

The usually busy roads and lanes inside the cantt area remained deserted on Thursday.

Yashpal Singh , Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board said a leopard has been spotted and pug marks have also been found.

"The Cantonment Board has advised morning and evening walkers to discontinue their walking till the wild animal is caught, he said, adding that the board has also warned school going children to remain alert.

"Many people here reported that they have sighted the Leopard," Singh said.

District Forest Officer, Sitanshu Pandey said the department has installed cages at different spots in the woods adjacent to the cantonment with a bait to trap the Leopard.

"We have constituted three teams of wildlife experts to comb the nearby jungle and residential areas to search the wild animal," he said.

"I have also sent requested for tranquilizer guns to overpower the animal and asked officials to install cameras in the woods to follow the movement of the leopard." said the officer.

