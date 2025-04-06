Ayodhya glows with divine light as over 2.5 lakh lamps lit on Ram Navami. (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Ayodhya was bathed in a divine glow and spiritual fervour on Sunday evening as more than 2.5 lakh earthen lamps were lit along the banks of the Saryu River at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the ghats to participate in the grand Sandhya Aarti as chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed throughout the city. The celebration evoked a spiritual atmosphere reminiscent of Deepotsav, the festival of lights celebrated during Diwali.

Of the total diyas lit, nearly 2 lakh were carefully arranged along the steps of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat and the surrounding areas, creating a mesmerizing visual display.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, now nearing completion following the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in January 2024, was also beautifully adorned with lights and flowers, adding to the festive ambiance.

Adding to the celestial grandeur of the day, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple witnessed the sacred 'Surya Tilak'--a beam of sunlight precisely illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla at exactly noon, forming a divine tilak.

Priests were seen offering prayers to Ram Lalla during this rare and spiritually significant moment.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "Happy Shri Ram Navami to all Rama devotees and residents of the state on the holy birthday of the soul of India, the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram! Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.'" (ANI)

