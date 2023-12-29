Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the revamped Ayodhya Railway station ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. He said that the station has been built according to the culture and tradition of the nation.

"According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rail way station and other infrastructure in Ayodhya are being developed. Ayodhya Dham station has been built according to the culture and tradition of our country. This is the vision of our Prime Minister," Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

He said that many things in the revamping the railway station are new. The Minister said the holding area of the station is very spacious, and 100 foot of roof plaza has been built there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on December 30.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in PM Modi's railway station redevelopment vision, roof plaza is a key component...

"Big roof plaza has been built here so that passengers can sit, local products can be sold, children can play...this will be standard feature in all the railway stations that are being redeveloped," he said.

The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, boasts a modern three-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as lifts, escalators, food plazas and child care rooms. Notably, the station is 'accessible for all' and has been certified as a green station building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

It is pertinent to note that the Prime Minister's vision for Ayodhya extends beyond the railway station. At approximately 11:15 AM, he will flag off the Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country. The Amrit Bharat Express, an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches, promises an enhanced passenger experience with improved amenities including attractive seat designs, better luggage racks, mobile charging points, LED lights, CCTV and a public information system.

PM will inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains, which are Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. Additionally, six new Vande Bharat Trains will be flagged off, contributing to the nation's rail network. The Vande Bharat Express trains include routes such as Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon and Jalna-Mumbai. (ANI)

