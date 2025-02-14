Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): As massive crowds gather in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, railway authorities have implemented a three-layer security system, deploying over 300 personnel and installing advanced screening measures to manage daily crowds of up to 1.5 lakh passengers, and over 200 CCTV cameras, an official told ANI.

RPF Ayodhya Dham Inspector Yashwant Singh said that police personnel are closely monitoring the railway station through extensive CCTV coverage. He also stated that the railways are operating 12 to 15 special trains daily to accommodate the influx of passengers.

"For crowd control, we have deployed more than 300 people, including RPF and GRP teams... We have planted a three-layer security system. Baggage screening machines have been installed at the entry gates... We are screening passengers with door frames and hand-held metal detectors. We are surveilling the station with more than 235 CCTV cameras... We are operating 12-15 special trains every day... We have been arranging the departures of about 1 to 1.5 lakh passengers daily," Singh told ANI.

A large number of devotees are arriving in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives on traffic management during the Mahakumbh, warning that officers will be held accountable for any congestion.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement saying, "CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions regarding traffic management in Mahakumbh. Senior officers should come on the road themselves. There should be no traffic jams anywhere in Prayagraj Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj district, Ayodhya Varanasi, and all the surrounding districts. Ensure accountability at every level. Wherever there is a traffic jam, the officers' accountability will be fixed."

Earlier, on Thursday, the mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, were taken for last rites in Ayodhya. His last rites would be performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya according to the rituals of the Ramanandi sect. Das will be given Jal Samadhi. Before that, his body will be taken to Hanumangarhi temple. (ANI)

