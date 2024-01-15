Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday announced that the idol of lord Ram will be placed at its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

"The religious rituals will begin from Jan 16 and will continue till Jan 21. On Jan 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kgs. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."

He further said that the formal procedures of pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

"On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he added.

"There are Seven Adhivaasas in Pran Pratishtha ceremony and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the ritual and the principal Acharya will be Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi," he added.

He further said that the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwatji, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patelji, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and other dignitaries.

Rai said that all acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, a system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on the premises of the Temple of Nativity of Lord Ram.

"The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Gaanapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnaam Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc," Rai said.

Champat Rai further said that after the completion of the Pran Pratishtha in the Garbha-Griha (sanctum sanctorum), all the witnesses will have darshan respectively.

He further said that the enthusiasm for the consecration of Ram Lalla is being felt everywhere. It has been resolved to celebrate it with great enthusiasm all over India, including Ayodhya.

"During the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, people from different states are continuously coming with water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, aroma/fragrance items, etc," he added.

Noting that he has also received Bhaars (gift) from Janakpur and Sitamarhi (Bihar) for lord Ram.

"The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Maa Janaki's maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar) which a large number of people carried to Ayodhya and also gifts of different types of jewellery, etc., were offered by the Nanihal (maternal grandmother's place of Shri Ram) at Raipur, Dandakaranya area," Rai said.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

