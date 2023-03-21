Ayodhya, Mar 21 (PTI) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has engaged sculptors to finalise how the idol of 'Ram Lalla' will look and the stone from which it is to be made.

The idol is for the Ram temple that is under-construction at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex here.

"We have got suggestions from seers and Hindu scholars that the idol of 'Ram Lalla' should look like a child of five to six years old. The idea is that only a standing statue should be made," the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, said on Tuesday.

Most of the sculptors have also made similar suggestions, he said, adding that every detail is being worked out.

Rai said artists are painting pictures of 'Ram Lalla' and based on the best, the idol will be made, and then installed at the temple.

For Navratra, an idol of 'Ram Lalla' at a makeshift temple at the complex will be dressed in clothes of different colours on each day of the nine-day festival, which will end on March 30, chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das told PTI.

This will be the last Navratra celebration at the temporary temple as from the next year, it will happen at the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

"'Ram Lalla' will wear yellow coloured clothes on the day of Ram Navami as yellow is believed to be auspicious in the Hindu religion. After this celebration, Ram Navami will be celebrated in the grand temple from next year," he said. PTI COR NAV

