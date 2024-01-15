Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, stories of Lord Ram and 'Ram Bhajans,' devotional songs dedicated to him, are being widely shared by people on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken to sharing a number of Bhajans on his Twitter handle and appreciating those who have sung them.

Recently, a Muslim student from Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh took to singing a Ram Bhajan in a video that has been shared widely on social media.

Ansari sings the bhajan 'Ram Aayenge to Angana Sajaung' with simplicity and devotion in her melodious voice, exemplifying the 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb'.

Also, Batool Zehra from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir sang Jubin Nautiyal's Ram Bhajan in Pahari language.

"I heard a song by Jubin Nautiyal and I liked it very much. I thought that if it can be in Hindi, why can it not be in Pahari. I wrote it in Pahari and sang it. I recorded it and showed it to my sir. He posted it and it got viral...

"I come from the Saiyyad community and our Imam Hussain taught us to love our nation. People from all the communities are our brothers and sisters. Muslims must respect Hindus and Hindus must do the same. Lord Ram was called 'Purushottam', supreme amongst human beings because of his virtues. And, he was an epitome of justice and good conduct," said Zehra.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi had shared a video of Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann singing 'Vaishnava Jana To' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"Gandhi Ji's thoughts strike a chord with people all around the world! Do hear this soulful rendition of "Vaishnava Jana To" sung by CassMae, whom I had recently mentioned during #MannKiBaat. She has shared it on her Instagram page," PM Modi said in a post on X while sharing the video.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

