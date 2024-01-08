Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday appealed to the people of the country to conduct a cleanliness movement across temples, starting from Makar Sankranti to the 'Pran Pratishtha' Day.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that usually falls on January 15 annually.

In a video message posted on 'X', Rai said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished, I appeal to all the Indians, Ram Bhakts and people belonging to the Hindu community to run a cleanliness movement across temples from Makar Sankranti to Pran Pratishtha Day. Cleanliness is adored by God. I also appeal to the temple authorities to gather the locals at the respective temples at 10 a.m. on January 22, perform Bhajans and celebrate the day."

"The temple authorities are requested to live telecast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on LED televisions and show it to the locals. After the Pran Pratishtha at 12:20 p.m., there will be an 'aarti' performed. The temple authorities are therefore requested to perform 'aarti' at their temples. All the temples should be made aware of this. After this, 'Prasad' should be distributed to people. You can do it based on your economic capacity and availability," he added.

Rai further requested that people light 'Diyas' in the evening.

"People are requested to light 'Diyas' in the evening and express happiness over the occasion. The 'Diyas' will help you express your inner happiness," Champat Rai said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

