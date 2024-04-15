Ayodhya, April 15: The timings for devotees visiting Shri Ramlala temple in Ayodhya have been extended as they can now have darshan of Lord Ram till 11 pm on Ram Navami, an official said. "Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, said that during Shri Ram Navami Mahotsav, after Mangala Aarti, Abhishek, Shringar and Darshan will continue simultaneously from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta. Shringar Aarti will be at 5:00 am, darshan of Shri Ramlala and all the worship rituals will continue simultaneously as usual," as per a press release.

The curtain will be drawn for a short time from time to time to offer bhog to the Lord. The sequence of darshan will continue as before till 11:00 pm, after that bhog and shayan aarti will be held as per the situation.

"The Tirtha Kshetra informed that after the shayan aarti on Ramnavami, prasad will be available at the temple exit. Visitors should keep their mobile phones, shoes, slippers, big bags and prohibited items etc. safely away from the temple. It was informed that on 16, 17, 18 and 19 April, Sugam Darshan Pass, VIP Darshan Pass, Mangala Aarti Pass, Shringar Aarti Pass and Shayan Aarti Pass will not be made," as per the release.

A Yatri Seva Kendra has been set up by 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' at the entrance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, in front of Birla Dharamshala, below Sugreev Fort, in which public facilities are available.

"Live telecast of all the programs held in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be shown by installing LED screens at about 80 to 100 places in Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area. This work has been done by Prasar Bharati on behalf of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the convenience of the devotees. Its live telecast will be available," the release stated.

Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti chairman Nripendra Mishra said that on Ram Navami, the sun rays will fall on Lord Ramlala's forehead for about 5 minutes at 12:16 minutes, for which important technical arrangements are being made. Scientists are working to display these supernatural moments with full grandeur. He said that the remaining work of the temple will also be completed by December 2024.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals led by a group of priests.

