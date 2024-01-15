Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Aiming to restore the glory and grandeur of ancient Ayodhya, the Yogi government is spending Rs 140 crore to construct six grand gate complexes in the city. The government has started the process of building grand entrance gates on all entry routes of Ayodhya, which would be reminiscent of gates in the ancient capitals, read an official statement from CMO.

"With the installation of Golden Doors in the Garbhgriha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar, installation work of all golden doors on the ground floor stands completed, " says Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

In line with CM Yogi's vision, work has started on the Navya Ayodhya Phase-2 project to develop Ayodhya into the world's most beautiful city. Under this project, the Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited has initiated the construction process of three grand gate complexes in the first phase. Once the contractor is selected, they would be expected to complete the construction of gates within 100 days.

The initial phase will witness an expenditure of approximately Rs 45 crore to create impressive gate complexes on key routes, including Ayodhya-Gonda Road, Ayodhya-Gorakhpur (Basti) Road, and Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road. It is notable that after construction, all these gate complexes will be named after mythical and Ramayana characters.

Land acquisition processes have been successfully concluded, paving the way for the construction phase. It is noteworthy that the construction of all entrance gates will be done according to the designs and standards prepared by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The Public Works Department (PWD) will collaborate and incorporate the architecture of Ayodhya into the design. A budget of Rs 67 crores was approved for the land acquisition process to complete the construction of gate complexes at designated locations, while a separate provision of Rs 73 crores has been made for developing public facilities in this area.

In this sequence, a fund of 50 crores was released by the government, and now, using approximately 45 crores from this fund, the selection process of contractors has begun for carrying out the construction work on Ayodhya-Gonda Road, Ayodhya-Gorakhpur (Basti) Road, and Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road. The selection process for contractors has begun, and those selected through this process will have to complete the work within 100 days. Additionally, land has been acquired near Rajepur on Lucknow Road, Sariyawan on Raebareli Road, Mainuddinpur on Ambedkarnagar Road, Ismailpur on Basti Road, and near Katra Bhogchand on Gonda Road to build the grand gate complexes.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, as per the special project, five acres of land are being acquired for each entrance gate. These gates will be developed based on the vision of the Treta Yuga. An effort is being made to provide devotees with an experience of the Ramayana era right from the time they enter Ayodhya.

Notably, arrangements for parking and public facilities will be made near the gate. In addition, there will be provisions for toilets and drinking water. Green belts and greenery-enabled dividers will also be developed here. Along with this, promoting e-mobility on these routes, charging points for e-vehicles will be established, and the establishment of a food court is also planned.

The entrance gates to Ayodhya will be built in the names of mythological and Ramayana period characters such as 'Shri Ram Dwar' on Lucknow-Ayodhya road, 'Hanuman Dwar' on Gorakhpur to Ayodhya road, 'Lakshman Dwar' on Gonda to Ayodhya road, 'Bharat Dwar' on Prayagraj to Ayodhya route, 'Jatayu Dwar' on Ambedkar Nagar to Ayodhya road and 'Garun Dwar' on Rae Bareli to Ayodhya road will be ensured. (ANI)

