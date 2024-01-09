Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): After Tirupati Balaji, the famous Hanumangarhi Laddu of Ayodhya has been registered for the GI tag.

GI tag is a name or sign that certifies that a product has specific properties that make it different from others. To get a GI tag on any product the association or organization making the products can apply. GI tag in India came into effect from 15 September 2003 and Darjeeling Tea became the first Indian product to get GI tag.

A devotee, Manish Singh, expressed his happiness over the Hanumangarhi Laddu registered for the GI tag.

"I have been coming to the Hanumangarhi temple for ten years every Tuesday. I came here to attend the Mangla aarti held at 4:00 a.m. Today, I came to know that the Hamungarhi laddus are registered for the GI tag. It is a matter of great pride for all of us."

"It is a great achievement," Manish Singh added further.

The Hanumangarhi Laddu maker thanked the government for the initiative.

"It is a matter of great joy for not only all the citizens of Ayodhya but also for Modak Samaj. I want to thank the government for this great initiative. This is just like icing on the cake, as we are inaugurating Ram Mandir on the one hand, and on the other hand, Hanumangarhi Laddu has been registered for the GI tag."

"Hanumangarhi Laddu has been famous for ages. People buy and take this laddu to distant places with them. The specialty associated with Hanumangarhi laddus is that there are different ways of making them but everybody likes it," the laddu maker added further.

The world-famous temple of Bajrangbali Hanumangarhi is situated in Ayodhya. Lord Hanuman is considered the Kotwal of Ayodhya and it is said that no one can have the darshan of Lord Ram without his permission. (ANI)

